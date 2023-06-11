The Secret To Flavorful Gravy Comes From A Rather Interesting Part Of The Chicken

What is gravy? By its standard definition, it's a sort of sauce made from drippings, fat, or stock whisked together with flour, milk, butter, or cream. By anyone else's definition, it's the light or dark brown stuff you pour over turkey, chicken, beef, pork, or mashed potatoes during dinner. Whichever definition you adhere to, you can probably agree that one thing you expect your gravy to be is rich and flavorful. After all, is it even gravy if it doesn't have any sort of savory flavor to it?

But how can you get flavorful chicken gravy? Some of you may recommend adding a lot of spices and seasonings so that it'll taste almost exactly like the gravy you can get at KFC. Others may recommend adding sauteed vegetables or roasted garlic into your gravy to give it a richer and more complex flavor. While these are all good ideas, a very good way to get the most flavor into your gravy is by using a very select part of the chicken: the giblets.

You've probably heard about giblets before, most likely from popular media poking fun at "chicken n' giblets," but you may not have any idea what the so-called giblet actually is. As it turns out, the giblet isn't actually a single part of the chicken like the breast or the wing. Instead, it's actually a collection of different organs and assorted parts, including delicacies such as the heart, the neck, the liver, and the famously fun-to-say gizzard.