A Peachy Keen Summer: Chick-Fil-A's Peach-Flavored Menu Items Return

As far as fast food menus go, Chick-fil-A's menu lineup is pretty simple. Most of the time you can expect to see chicken, waffle fries, salads, and milkshakes — standard Chick-fil-A fare. But every so often, particularly as the seasons change, Chick-fil-A brings out some new limited-time menu items. Two such menu items that are making their grand return (or in one case, debut) to Chick-fil-A menus across the country involve plenty of peaches.

On June 8, Chick-fil-A announced that one of the menu items that are returning for the 2023 season is the Peach Milkshake. In case you've never had this particular item before, the Peach Milkshake combines the chain's famous "Icedream" dairy-based dessert and fresh peaches. The Peach Milkshake was last seen in the summer of 2022 and is a sign that summer is just around the corner. Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, even states that the return of the Peach Milkshake "signifies the beginning of summer at Chick-fil-A." Indeed, many people seem to be fans of this summertime treat, with Spoon University, for example, ranking the Peach Milkshake as the best milkshake flavor offered by the chain.

But what about the second new menu item? Joining the Peach Milkshake is another peachy drink that, although not as creamy as the milkshake, still promises to be just as refreshing. And, as a bonus, you can also get your hands on a brand-new chicken sandwich to accompany your peach-flavored drinks.