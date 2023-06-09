A Peachy Keen Summer: Chick-Fil-A's Peach-Flavored Menu Items Return
As far as fast food menus go, Chick-fil-A's menu lineup is pretty simple. Most of the time you can expect to see chicken, waffle fries, salads, and milkshakes — standard Chick-fil-A fare. But every so often, particularly as the seasons change, Chick-fil-A brings out some new limited-time menu items. Two such menu items that are making their grand return (or in one case, debut) to Chick-fil-A menus across the country involve plenty of peaches.
On June 8, Chick-fil-A announced that one of the menu items that are returning for the 2023 season is the Peach Milkshake. In case you've never had this particular item before, the Peach Milkshake combines the chain's famous "Icedream" dairy-based dessert and fresh peaches. The Peach Milkshake was last seen in the summer of 2022 and is a sign that summer is just around the corner. Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, even states that the return of the Peach Milkshake "signifies the beginning of summer at Chick-fil-A." Indeed, many people seem to be fans of this summertime treat, with Spoon University, for example, ranking the Peach Milkshake as the best milkshake flavor offered by the chain.
But what about the second new menu item? Joining the Peach Milkshake is another peachy drink that, although not as creamy as the milkshake, still promises to be just as refreshing. And, as a bonus, you can also get your hands on a brand-new chicken sandwich to accompany your peach-flavored drinks.
You can also get a new drink and chicken sandwich
If you thought that there should have been more beyond the announcement that the Peach Milkshake is returning, you'll be glad to know that another summer favorite, along with a brand-new item, is coming to the menu this summer along with it. Alongside the Peach Milkshake, you'll be able to enjoy the White Peach Sunjoy and the Maple Bacon Pepper Sandwich.
The White Peach Sunjoy was first released in 2018 and is a combination of the chain's Sunjoy drink (which itself is a combination of lemonade and iced tea) with white peach flavors. Chick-fil-A explains that the addition of white peach instead of regular peach better compliments the tangy flavor of the Sunjoy. If you need something a bit more savory to pair with your drinks, you may be lucky enough to get your hands on the Maple Bacon Pepper Sandwich, which is composed of a grilled chicken breast prepared in a lemon-herb marinade and topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and brown sugar and pepper bacon on a toasted maple-flavored brioche bun.
What do we mean by being "lucky enough" to get the sandwich? The Maple Bacon Pepper Sandwich is currently being tested in only select locations in Lexington, Kentucky, and Indianapolis, Indiana, so chances are only customers in these areas will be able to get them while they're being tested. The Peach Milkshake and White Peach Sunjoy, however, will be sold at all locations nationwide, so you needn't worry about having to make any special road trips to find them.