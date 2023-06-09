Pour Boiling Water On Your Chicken Thighs And Thank Us Later

It's generally known that in order to ensure chicken skin crisps up, it has to be dry. The most common way to go about this is to pat it with a paper towel. The reason this step is so crucial is that browning can only occur in the absence of moisture. However, browning is often delayed by the skin fat and chicken juices that flow out during cooking, as well as any moisture on the surface of the skin. While the paper towel method can take care of the surface moisture, it can't exactly address the skin fat. That's where boiling water comes in.

As demonstrated by YouTuber Made With Lau, it's as simple as ladling boiling water over the chicken skin until it appears to tighten. This process causes the subcutaneous fat to render out ahead of time instead of during the roasting process, ultimately allowing the chicken skin to more effectively crisp up. Keep in mind that after pouring boiling water over the chicken, the skin surface will obviously be wet, so this is where you can either pat it dry with a paper towel or, for best results according to Made With Lau, use an electric fan.