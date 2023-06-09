The Leftovers Favorite In Tiffani Thiessen's House

What do you do when there are little bits of leftover cereal sitting at the bottom of a long-ago-opened box? If you only know Tiffani Thiessen from "Saved by the Bell," you may be surprised to hear she has the solution.

Thiessen indeed found fame in her role as head cheerleader Kelly Kapowski, but if you search the star's website today, you'll find scant mention of her career in Hollywood. In recent years, she's shifted her focus to the culinary world. In fact, Thiessen heads her own cooking show, "Dinner at Tiffani's" on the Cooking Channel, and now hosts "Deliciousness," a food-centric spinoff of "Ridiculousness" on MTV.

As if that weren't enough, Thiessen has also made her mark on the food-centric corner of the literary world. Her first cookbook, entitled "Pull Up A Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours," was published in 2018 and largely focuses on family-friendly meals. Her second foray into cookbooks will be released on September 26, 2023, and it has an unexpected focus: a cookbook entirely devoted to leftovers. You read that correctly — that's what Thiessen's "Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers" is all about. She also spoke more about the subject in a recent interview on Tasting Table's "Shared Tastes," revealing that her family's favorite leftovers recipe uses cereal to make ice cream-esque milk bars.