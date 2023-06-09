The Umami-Packed Chinese Sauce That You Need To Get To Know

There's nothing better than taking a dish and punching it up with a healthy dose of the perfect sauce. A great sauce is an ideal tool to elevate meat and vegetables, and Chinese cooking offers a lot of great options, from hoisin to tamari. In particular, there's a sauce that rarely gets the attention some of the others do, but which offers an intense punch of flavor. I'm talking about sacha sauce.

Sacha is Chinese barbecue sauce, and as such has a million uses in the kitchen. Sacha sauce brings a lot to the table — it's easy to work with, has robust savory notes, and packs a wallop of umami to really elevate the flavor of the dish. It's rich and velvety and nuanced all at once. Most importantly, it's delicious. It's a sauce that will become a staple once you try it, and our recommendation is that you try it.