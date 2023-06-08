The Imported Italian Pasta That You Need To Look For At Costco

Pasta is among the ultimate pantry staples, and there is no better place to stock up on pasta than Costco. But don't stop at your typical blue-box supermarket staples; the Garofalo variety packs are beckoning you. The variety pack, with 6 pounds of pasta, gives you two, 1-pound packs each of casarecce, penne ziti rigate, and gemelli. Gemelli is two strands of pasta twisted together, while casarecce is a narrow, short sheet of pasta rolled lengthwise into a scroll-type shape. And if the combination of terms in "penne ziti rigate" is throwing you for a loop, you're not wrong to think those are typically different shapes: Ziti typically refers to a square-ended, non-ribbed pasta shape, and Garofalo's is indeed angle-cut and ribbed, or "rigate."

The organic pasta is imported from Gragnano, Italy, a small hill town located outside Naples on the Amalfi coast. Gragnano is actually the birthplace of dried pasta — the area has been producing it commercially for over 1,000 years. The E.U. recognizes pasta made here under a Protected Geographical Indication, which designates adherence to a culturally important and geographically unique production of a product. Garofalo has only been making pasta for 234 years, but it is very serious about it (and many of its shapes, like the penne ziti regati in the variety pack, do carry the PGI certification).