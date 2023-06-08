Fireball Is Releasing A Fancy Barrel-Aged Whiskey For Father's Day

Chances are you've been at a social event when someone has suggested a round of Fireball. The hot, cinnamon-flavored whiskey was introduced in 1984 but only burst into popularity many years later, becoming a staple at college parties and trendy bars alike. It boasts strong alcohol and a sweet-but-fiery hit of cinnamon, reminiscent of cinnamon candies. Now the company hopes to take its cinnamon-forward booze to the next level with the introduction of a barrel-aged whiskey, just in time to celebrate Father's Day.

In a June 7 news release, the company announced the release of Fireball Dragon Reserve, a bourbon barrel-aged whiskey that elevates the classic flavor profile. Fireball Dragon Reserve builds on the warm heat of the original whiskey while adding depth with layers of smoky flavor from the aging process. The end result is a whiskey that is fiery hot, rich, and velvety — suitable for dad's discerning palate.