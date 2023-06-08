Fireball Is Releasing A Fancy Barrel-Aged Whiskey For Father's Day
Chances are you've been at a social event when someone has suggested a round of Fireball. The hot, cinnamon-flavored whiskey was introduced in 1984 but only burst into popularity many years later, becoming a staple at college parties and trendy bars alike. It boasts strong alcohol and a sweet-but-fiery hit of cinnamon, reminiscent of cinnamon candies. Now the company hopes to take its cinnamon-forward booze to the next level with the introduction of a barrel-aged whiskey, just in time to celebrate Father's Day.
In a June 7 news release, the company announced the release of Fireball Dragon Reserve, a bourbon barrel-aged whiskey that elevates the classic flavor profile. Fireball Dragon Reserve builds on the warm heat of the original whiskey while adding depth with layers of smoky flavor from the aging process. The end result is a whiskey that is fiery hot, rich, and velvety — suitable for dad's discerning palate.
Fireball Dragon Reserve is serving a shot of comedy
To market the new whiskey, Fireball decided to pair up with comedian and game show host Rob Riggle to promote the father-themed whiskey. Bringing dad jokes to the process, Riggle was officially designated the company's Honorary Master Distiller for the production of Dragon Reserve. Taking the duty seriously, he deemed the final product "absolute fire." In a promotional video, Riggle can be seen bench pressing and conversing with whiskey barrels, playfully sprinkling cinnamon everywhere, and drinking Fireball out of test tubes while wearing protective goggles.
Fireball Whisky is a Canadian-based company known for bringing the heat. In expanding from its core product, the company is aiming for Dragon Reserve to find a place in Father's Day celebrations, bringing families together and sharing some fun. As spicy and spiced as the new whiskey is, it's just as limited. Given that Father's Day falls on June 18 this year, Fireball produced 618 bottles. The fiery reserve expression premieres on June 16 at 11 a.m. ET in select states and is only sticking around while supplies last. If you're setting your sights on a bottle, they run $19.99, but the fatherly memories may be priceless.