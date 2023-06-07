Häagen-Dazs Is Trying Its Hand At Yogurt With New Cultured Crème

Häagen-Dazs has long been known for its rich, upscale ice cream and focus on premium quality ingredients. The simple white, burgundy, and gold packaging is iconic in the retail ice cream world, and the brand isn't shy about developing new flavors and products. For instance, last month, the company collaborated with pastry chef Pierre Hermé on a trio of macaron-inspired ice creams. Now, the company is hoping its fans will welcome a new item to the lineup: yogurt.

In a news release, Häagen-Dazs announced it would be expanding to enter the fermented dairy market with its new Cultured Crème line of high-end yogurts. The goal appears to be to bring a rich ice cream experience to other parts of a consumer's day. Like the brand's ice cream, the new Cultured Crème yogurts will forgo artificial colors and flavors in favor of a product that aims to be as natural as it is tasty. On top of that, Cultured Crème is keeping things simple — each yogurt contains fewer than nine ingredients.