Why Over 22,000 Pounds Of Chili Is Being Recalled From School Cafeterias

How well do you remember school lunches? You might remember them being hit-or-miss, from stuffed crust pizza to the less desirable meatloaf. But whether you loved it or gagged at the thought, you probably never had to worry about your school lunch having to be recalled because it may or may not contain traces of poison.

According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Ohio-based J.T.M. Provisions Company announced it was recalling 22,530 pounds of its frozen beef chili due to fear of foreign containments. J.T.M. supplies food to school cafeterias nationwide, serving California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Wisconsin. The recall began when a customer who ordered frozen beef chili discovered that a plastic material had been packaged within the contents. Any chili product printed with the code 23058 and dated February 27, 2023, should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase immediately at the request of the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Fortunately, no illnesses or deaths have been reported regarding the frozen chili, so the problem may have been found just in time. But this raises an unsettling question: how often do recalls like this happen regarding foods served in school cafeterias?