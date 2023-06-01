Buffalo Wild Wings Introduces 2 New Sweet And Spicy Sauces For Summer

Buffalo Wild Wings is known for a number of things, from its iconic wings to its televised sports games and, most importantly, the wide array of sauces available. With the usual 26 options in Buffalo Wild Wing's flavor lineup, there's something for everyone, whether you're a fan of classic buffalo or looking for something a bit bolder. Now, Buffalo Wild Wings is adding two new sauces to that group for the summer.

As recently announced, Buffalo Wild Wings is rolling out two limited-time sauce offerings – General Tso's and sweet chili lime — just in time to be part of summer fun. While there are a number of sauces on the typical menu that pack a big punch of heat, these new additions skip going heavy on the spice and opt instead for flavors that balance more sweetness into the mix; both sauces are sure to find an audience at wing night.