Buffalo Wild Wings Introduces 2 New Sweet And Spicy Sauces For Summer
Buffalo Wild Wings is known for a number of things, from its iconic wings to its televised sports games and, most importantly, the wide array of sauces available. With the usual 26 options in Buffalo Wild Wing's flavor lineup, there's something for everyone, whether you're a fan of classic buffalo or looking for something a bit bolder. Now, Buffalo Wild Wings is adding two new sauces to that group for the summer.
As recently announced, Buffalo Wild Wings is rolling out two limited-time sauce offerings – General Tso's and sweet chili lime — just in time to be part of summer fun. While there are a number of sauces on the typical menu that pack a big punch of heat, these new additions skip going heavy on the spice and opt instead for flavors that balance more sweetness into the mix; both sauces are sure to find an audience at wing night.
Buffalo Wild Wing's new sauces offer sweet heat
How exactly are these new summertime offerings hoping to strike the perfect balance between spiciness and sweetness? The sweet chili lime sauce highlights the classic pairing of chile with lime and honey to balance out its peppery flavors, resulting in a sauce that hits all the right notes. Meanwhile, drawing on a Chinese-food favorite, the General Tso's sauce highlights chile de árbol and crushed red pepper.
They're sure to be a hit for the company, which already generates an estimated $2 billion in revenue each year. These new sauces rolled out in late March of 2023, to participating locations across the U.S., but they're only here for a short time, just like the warm rays of summer. So, if sweet and spicy is your jam, it might be time to plan a trip to eat some saucy, sweet, and savory wings.