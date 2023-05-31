Panera Is Officially Rolling Out Drive-Thru Pickup, And A New Deal

Panera Bread isn't your average fast food restaurant. After all, the brand bills itself as more of a sit-down casual place than a fast food restaurant like McDonald's or Burger King. But, like most modern chains these days, Panera Bread offers customers a drive-thru option (though, according to some workers, working the drive-thru isn't the best part of the job). Still, customers seem to like it and, never one to push away its customer base, Panera isn't afraid of venturing deeper into the idea of improving its drive-thru system.

The company has recently announced in a press release that a new type of drive-thru model will be coming to all of its locations nationwide. A bit different than your average fast food drive-thru, Panera's latest innovation is limited to pick-up orders via its online website or mobile app. All customers have to do is simply pull up to the drive-thru window following the placement of their online order and give their name, rather than having to venture inside the restaurant to do so. It's basically a more convenient way to pick up an already-prepared mobile order.

In order to celebrate the nationwide launch of its new drive-thru service, Panera Bread is also offering an exclusive deal to MyPanera members when they order online. Said members better hurry though, as this deal will only be around for a very limited time.