What You Need To Know About TGI Fridays' New Munchies Menu

When you're hungry, you're hungry. And sometimes, you don't want to be bothered with having to trek to the kitchen and get cooking. Those moments are made for the convenience of takeout, and TGI Fridays is hoping to be your first choice for munchies. Known for its friendly atmosphere and whiskey-inspired dishes, the restaurant chain is bringing some familiar flavors to its new menu, rolling out this May.

TGI Fridays announced the launch of its new Munchies Menu, with two offerings it hopes will help their online customers stave off hunger (via The Fast Food Post). And these are no small snacks — the Blazin' Burger Bundle and Blazed & Glazed Chicken Slammer Bundle offer a lot of food for when the munchies hit and you're looking for the ultimate solution. There's one catch; these delicious meals are only available to customers who order online or specifically use the TGI Fridays app.