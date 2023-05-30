What You Need To Know About TGI Fridays' New Munchies Menu
When you're hungry, you're hungry. And sometimes, you don't want to be bothered with having to trek to the kitchen and get cooking. Those moments are made for the convenience of takeout, and TGI Fridays is hoping to be your first choice for munchies. Known for its friendly atmosphere and whiskey-inspired dishes, the restaurant chain is bringing some familiar flavors to its new menu, rolling out this May.
TGI Fridays announced the launch of its new Munchies Menu, with two offerings it hopes will help their online customers stave off hunger (via The Fast Food Post). And these are no small snacks — the Blazin' Burger Bundle and Blazed & Glazed Chicken Slammer Bundle offer a lot of food for when the munchies hit and you're looking for the ultimate solution. There's one catch; these delicious meals are only available to customers who order online or specifically use the TGI Fridays app.
This menu is delicious but limited
The new menu centers around those two bundled meals. The Blazin' Burger Bundle highlights a Whiskey-Glazed Blaze Burger piled high with toppings such as jalapeños, bacon, and cheddar before being finished off with two sauce-drenched ribs. If chicken is more your style, there's the Blazed & Glazed Chicken Slammer Bundle, which highlights a trio of Whiskey-Glaze-Blaze-tossed chicken fingers served on aioli-adorned mini buns. To take things up a level, both are served with a side of not just fries, but cheese fries, for extra decadence.
This Whiskey-Glazed menu is a limited-time offer and comes with an extra layer of exclusivity. It's a way for the company to expand its business without serving everyone in-house while still offering a classic TGI-Fridays experience to customers. Although prices may vary depending on location, the chicken meal will run about $15 and the burger one roughly $20.