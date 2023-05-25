Smoothie King Wrote A Novel With ChatGPT To Celebrate Its Newest Flavor

It's a rite of passage for the modern internet user to type a seemingly impossible prompt into the ChatGPT text box. The OpenAI chatbot can produce freakishly impressive responses to the simplest and most bizarre requests alike. It can summarize the theory of quantum physics, write a poem about scrapple in the voice of Walt Whitman, and rewrite a soliloquy from Shakespeare's "Hamlet" through the perspective of a jelly bean.

It can also pen a steamy romance novel promoting Smoothie King's returning summer flavor, X-Treme Watermelon, and its new X-Treme Watermelon Lemonade.

"A Summer Fling To The X-Treme," billed as "the world's first romance novel written by AI," will get a limited run of 300 paperback copies this summer, which fans can claim for free. (Those who do will have their data "deleted unceremoniously" and are therefore encouraged to use a creative alias on their order request.) Here's what to expect from "the summer's thirstiest novel" — and, more importantly, the smoothies.