Smoothie King Wrote A Novel With ChatGPT To Celebrate Its Newest Flavor
It's a rite of passage for the modern internet user to type a seemingly impossible prompt into the ChatGPT text box. The OpenAI chatbot can produce freakishly impressive responses to the simplest and most bizarre requests alike. It can summarize the theory of quantum physics, write a poem about scrapple in the voice of Walt Whitman, and rewrite a soliloquy from Shakespeare's "Hamlet" through the perspective of a jelly bean.
It can also pen a steamy romance novel promoting Smoothie King's returning summer flavor, X-Treme Watermelon, and its new X-Treme Watermelon Lemonade.
"A Summer Fling To The X-Treme," billed as "the world's first romance novel written by AI," will get a limited run of 300 paperback copies this summer, which fans can claim for free. (Those who do will have their data "deleted unceremoniously" and are therefore encouraged to use a creative alias on their order request.) Here's what to expect from "the summer's thirstiest novel" — and, more importantly, the smoothies.
'A Summer Fling To The X-Treme'
In a May 23 press release, Smoothie King's CMO Marianne Radley said the company wanted to "do something special" to celebrate the long-awaited return of the X-Treme Watermelon and X-Treme Watermelon Lemonade smoothies. "A Summer Fling To The X-Treme" is that special something.
The novel follows Millie, who thought she was heading into "another typical summer" spent flirting with her best friend, Samson, in their hometown of Simpleville. But when a swarthy newcomer name Walter Melone arrives on the scene, those hot summer months get even hotter. ChatGPT assures us that "the characters' emotions are expertly calculated, creating a truly immersive and engaging experience for all."
We haven't read it, but we imagine Millie, Samson, and Walter cool off with frequent sips of Smoothie King's limited-time watermelon flavors. If you're a Smoothie King stan, you already know that the original X-Treme Watermelon features a watermelon juice blend, strawberries, coconut water, and dairy whey. The new X-Treme Watermelon Lemonade replaces coconut water and dairy whey with a white grape lemon juice blend and turbinado sugar, respectively. Fans have until August 28 to score the smoothies at Smoothie King locations nationwide.