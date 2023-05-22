World Leaders Renew Pledge To Fight Food Insecurity At Latest G7 Summit

Alongside the seven member countries, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida included eight additional mid-power, growing global forces at the 2023 G7 Summit. The move communicated the imperative to strengthen international bonds and encourage commitment to solving the biggest existential problems facing the world: Climate change, Russia's war in Ukraine, de-risking China's rise, and global hunger.

In 2022, the G7, the G20, and the UN created the Roadmap for Global Food Security — endorsed by over 100 countries — as a part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to reduce poverty, respond to the climate crisis, and address debt vulnerabilities in low and middle-income countries. At the 2022 G7, leaders committed $14 billion to global food security but mobilized $14.9 billion. The 2023 G7 set forth more goals in the Hiroshima Action Statement for Resilient Global Food Security, like providing immediate assistance to crisis areas, preventing and preparing for future crises, and enabling efficient and inclusive food systems.

The Action Statement calls for leading nations to find more funding to provide immediate assistance to areas like the Horn of Africa, which experienced its worst drought in 40 years, with 37 million people facing catastrophic food insecurity. It calls to enhance early warning models, market transparency of fertilizer and vegetable oils, school meal program funding, support of job-generating agricultural policies, and gender equality in food systems that disproportionately affect women. And considering the crisis will only get worse, it mandates better global access to food reserves in countries with surpluses.