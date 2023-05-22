Krispy Kreme's Exclusive Graduation Deal Is Returning For 2023

No company has perfected the art of warm, fresh-baked donuts quite like Krispy Kreme. Its original glazed donuts are full of flavor and yet so light, it's easy to eat three of them without realizing it. Krispy Kreme is also known for its themed deals, and the company is continuing a new favorite: the Dough-ploma program, which offers graduates a sweet, free treat.

In a May 22 press release, Krispy Kreme announced that on May 24, newly-minted graduates can visit their local store to receive a free original glazed dozen. You read that right: a dozen free donuts for graduating.

The promotion is a proven hit, first debuting in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to offer a bit of celebration to graduates impacted by remote learning. The company is continuing the promotion again this year, acknowledging that the class of 2023 was also affected by the pandemic.