Krispy Kreme's Exclusive Graduation Deal Is Returning For 2023
No company has perfected the art of warm, fresh-baked donuts quite like Krispy Kreme. Its original glazed donuts are full of flavor and yet so light, it's easy to eat three of them without realizing it. Krispy Kreme is also known for its themed deals, and the company is continuing a new favorite: the Dough-ploma program, which offers graduates a sweet, free treat.
In a May 22 press release, Krispy Kreme announced that on May 24, newly-minted graduates can visit their local store to receive a free original glazed dozen. You read that right: a dozen free donuts for graduating.
The promotion is a proven hit, first debuting in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to offer a bit of celebration to graduates impacted by remote learning. The company is continuing the promotion again this year, acknowledging that the class of 2023 was also affected by the pandemic.
Show some Class of 2023 swag to get your free donuts
May 24 is the big day when it comes to complimentary donuts. And if you're a graduate interested in snagging some, it's easy. All you have to do is visit a Krispy Kreme location with some graduation swag: gown, cap, or other gear showing you belong to the Class of 2023.
The sweet reward is a dozen fresh, delicious donuts in a graduation-themed box. It's a treat ideal for sharing as you celebrate, or enjoying all yourself (we won't tell).
With more than 350 stores in America, the only challenge is making the time to visit one of them. (A dozen airy, glazed donuts is a pretty good motivator.) In addition to enjoying the dozen donuts, Krispy Kreme is hoping graduates share their free donut experience online, using the hashtag #KrispyKreme and tagging the company in their social media posts.