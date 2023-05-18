Heinz Is About To Debut Coke-Style Remix Dispensers For Sauce

Here's a joke for you: what do Heinz ketchup and soda have in common? They both come out of fountains. Ordinarily, this joke would make absolutely zero sense whatsoever but, thanks to Heinz's newest invention, you'll soon be able to see the connection pretty clearly.

On May 17, the news broke that Heinz — producer of the classic ketchup found at most restaurants across the United States — is introducing a brand-new type of ketchup dispenser. Although this normally wouldn't be ground-breaking news, what's unique about this ketchup dispenser is that it will allow customers to "mix," or combine, multiple different flavors of sauces together.

These dispensers, known as "Heinz Remix," will not just dispense standard ketchup, but a collection of sauces and flavorings known as "bases" and "flavor enhancers." "Base" sauces include ketchup, Heinz 52 sauce, ranch dressing, and BBQ sauce. Each of these sauces can be combined with a "flavor enhancer," such as buffalo, mango, jalapeno, and chipotle. Although none of the "base" sauces can be combined, one can add as many different flavor enhancers to a base sauce as they want, leading to an estimated 200 different types of combinations. This means that, should you desire, you can have buffalo ranch dressing on your burger or chipotle-flavored ketchup for your fries.

But while this idea of combining your ketchup with a dozen different flavors, doesn't this all sound very familiar? It should, because Coca-Cola actually came up with almost the exact same idea over a decade ago.