Wegmans' Diavolo Pasta Sauce Is Being Recalled For A Fishy Reason

No illnesses have yet been reported to the FDA as a result of the labeling mixup. According to a representative from Wegmans, this sauce — which is listed as vegan on the jar and the Wegmans website — does not usually contain anchovies but may have been exposed to fish during production without then being properly labeled on the packaging. Exact details of the alleged exposure were not available as of publication. LiDestri has not yet responded to a request for comment.

LiDestri Foods has had one other similar incident noted by the FDA. On July 24, 2016, the firm initiated a voluntary recall of Wegman's Italian Classics Organic Blush Sauce in 24-ounce jars. Much like today's recall, the 2016 event was because an incorrect rear panel label was applied to jars, resulting in an undeclared allergen: Milk. There were 66 cases of product affected in that recall. At this time, it is unknown how many cases are affected by the diavolo recall.

Four other related recalls have been initiated so far this month for undeclared allergens: Culinaria Nut Mixes for undeclared almonds, Lay's Classic Potato Chips for undeclared milk, Simply To Go Strawberry Yogurt & Blueberry Yogurt Parfaits for undeclared soy, Safeway Oatmeal Raison [sic] Cookies for undeclared peanut and soy, and Trader Joe's Genova Pesto, which was mistakenly packaged in tubs labeled "Hummus Dip," for undeclared walnuts and milk. As opposed to pathogen-related recalls, unlabeled allergen recalls are almost always voluntary; if you don't have an allergy or sensitivity, no need to worry.