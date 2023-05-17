Kit Kat Is Rolling Out A Brand New Churro Flavor For The Summer

Uttering the phrase "Gimme' a break" is bound to set nostalgic chocolate lovers into a rousing chorus that ends in "...break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar!" The candy bar that makes the movie-theater concession stand a place of glory is about to get even sweeter when the company behind it releases a limited-edition churro flavor for the summer, per a recent press release. That's right, the crispy wafers of Kit Kat bars will — for a short time only — trade their creamy chocolate filling and coating for a butter-and-cinnamon-flavored creme.

This variation is not just meant to be delicious but also to specifically evoke the nostalgia and joy of childhood summers, as explained by associate Kit Kat brand manager Alex Herzog. Elaborating, Herzog adds, "We hope that every bite of the buttery, churro flavor and familiar crispy crunch of our wafers unlocks memories of the delightful experience of enjoying freshly baked churros from the boardwalk stand, amusement park, or the local fair." So, when exactly can consumers look forward to enjoying this treat in king-, snack-, and standard-size?