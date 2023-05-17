Kit Kat Is Rolling Out A Brand New Churro Flavor For The Summer
Uttering the phrase "Gimme' a break" is bound to set nostalgic chocolate lovers into a rousing chorus that ends in "...break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar!" The candy bar that makes the movie-theater concession stand a place of glory is about to get even sweeter when the company behind it releases a limited-edition churro flavor for the summer, per a recent press release. That's right, the crispy wafers of Kit Kat bars will — for a short time only — trade their creamy chocolate filling and coating for a butter-and-cinnamon-flavored creme.
This variation is not just meant to be delicious but also to specifically evoke the nostalgia and joy of childhood summers, as explained by associate Kit Kat brand manager Alex Herzog. Elaborating, Herzog adds, "We hope that every bite of the buttery, churro flavor and familiar crispy crunch of our wafers unlocks memories of the delightful experience of enjoying freshly baked churros from the boardwalk stand, amusement park, or the local fair." So, when exactly can consumers look forward to enjoying this treat in king-, snack-, and standard-size?
Churro Kit Kats join a vast lineup this summer
2023's special summer-edition Kit Kat will be released on Tuesday, June 6 – National Churro Day (yes, that's a real thing) — and it joins a whole host of other special-edition Kit Kat bars from over the years. Churros, which are grooved, cylindrical donuts usually served warm and dusted in cinnamon and sugar, seem like a natural fit flavor-wise for Kit Kat's crispy wafers. However, those wafers have taken on quite a few different iterations over their lifetime, so churros are in good company.
Everything from glow-in-the-dark Kit Kat bars to mint chocolate Kit Kat duos and even Kit Kat bars flavored like blueberry muffins have had their day in the sun and the culinary hall of fame. Kit Kats have been the stuff of viral proposals and they have even broken through, in a small way, to the fast-food world as a Taco Bell quesadilla stuffed with melty Kit Kat bars instead of gooey cheese. (Sadly, for those who love the chocolatey stuff, that never went national.)
Kit Kats no know bounds
Kit Kat fans know that one only needs to look outside their local corners to unearth a plethora of incredible Kit Kat flavors. The versions outside of the United States go way beyond what Americans might be accustomed to, not only for Kit Kats specifically but also for desserts in general. For example, in Japan, flavors that are both perennial and seasonal or limited-edition include (but are definitely not limited to) purple sweet potato, spicy chili powder, wasabi, and soy sauce.
Those flavors are, of course, meant to be enjoyed in the same way that any Kit Kat bars are — as a snack or sweet treat after a meal. Try one and you might be pleasantly surprised by an unexpected twist on a familiar childhood favorite. If you prefer to stick with flavors you know better, though, the churro Kit Kat coming out this summer might be right up your alley.