AMC Theatres Is Dipping Into The Candy-Making Business

Movie theater concession stand prices are astronomical, and the reasons you pay so much for the obligatory popcorn, candy, and soda at your local theater are many — whether it's inflation, price markups to sell name-brand goods, or just the movie theater charging such an absurd amount of money to help cover its own expenses. To that end, AMC Theatres seems to be shifting its interest more towards the concession stand of $10 popcorn and $6 candy bars. In fact, you may very well see AMC-branded candy on your next trip to catch the latest blockbuster.

According to a May 8 earnings review, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron revealed that the company's chain of movie theaters would be significantly reworking its concession stands, which will include introducing private-label candy manufactured by AMC Entertainment. This means that, alongside the usual Whoppers, Mike and Ike's, and Junior Mints, you can also purchase AMC-brand candy. Although Aron didn't go into too much detail about what sort of candy AMC would manufacture, he did note that the candy would "mimic" popular concession stand treats.

While on the surface this seems like an attempt on AMC's part to consolidate more power over the average moviegoer, controlling both the tickets and the candy, this foray into the candy-making business may actually be more beneficial to the wallets of both AMC and audiences alike.