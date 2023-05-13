Millets Are Having A Moment, But What Exactly Are They?

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations General Assembly reported that 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets. You may not have heard of millets, but they are well-known all over the world and have been quickly gaining popularity in the U.S. for many reasons. So what exactly are millets, and why are they trending now?

Millets are small-seeded grasses that have been cultivated and eaten for thousands of years. They are believed to have originated in Asia over 4,000 years ago and later spread to other parts of the world, including Africa and Europe. They have been used as food crops in many parts of the globe for centuries, acting as a staple food in various countries because they can grow where other crops often struggle to survive. Millet recipes are gaining popularity right now because more people are becoming aware of the health benefits, environmental advantages, and versatility of these little grains, so there's an increasing demand for them.