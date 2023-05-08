Burger King Just Launched A Limited 'Spider-Verse' Whopper On A Red Bun
Fast food and movie team-up marketing isn't anything new, whether it's McDonald's releasing exclusive Happy Meal toys to promote the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" or Taco Bell selling special commemorative cups in honor of Tim Burton's 1989 film "Batman." Now, flame-broiled fast food juggernaut Burger King has announced that it is promoting the upcoming superhero film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" with not collector's cups or plastic toys, but an all-new eye-catching bun.
In a May 8 press release, Burger King announced the "Spider-Verse" Whopper, a not-so-classic Whopper sandwich (it swaps out the American cheese for Swiss) that features a bright red bun covered in black sesame seeds. The color scheme of the bun, according to the company, is meant to invoke the imagery of the web-slinging New Yorker's red-and-black suit. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it), eating the new bun probably won't give you the ability to shoot webs like Peter Parker or Miles Morales.
Although the film debuts on June 2, Spider-Man fans can score a "Spider-Verse" Whopper nationwide starting May 15. If the promise of a Whopper with a bright red bun isn't enough to get you excited, Burger King is also offering a Spider-Man-themed sundae to complement the web-slinger's Whopper.
You can also get a special sundae with your burger
Of course, you can't enjoy a burger, red bun or not, without wanting a bit of dessert afterward. Appearing alongside the "Spider-Verse" Whopper is the "Spider-Verse" Sundae, which is described as being your choice of soft-serve ice cream topped with red and black chocolate-flavored popping candies.
Although Burger King seems to have put some time into making two new promotional food items for the Spider-Man film, this actually isn't the first time the company has made burgers with colorful buns. For Halloween in 2022, the chain released a Ghost Pepper Whopper with a bright orange bun that was dotted with black sesame seeds, giving it the appearance of a rather spicy jack-o-lantern. During the 2018 spooky season, meanwhile, Burger King released a different themed Whopper, this time featuring a jet-black bun. The black bun became infamous not just for its color, but for the strange gastrointestinal side-effects it had on consumers.
While it's unclear if the "Spider-Verse" Whopper will have such side effects, this Spider-Man-themed promotion continues Burger King's long history of movie tie-ins and making eye-catching buns. What else would you expect from your friendly neighborhood Burger King?