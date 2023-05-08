Burger King Just Launched A Limited 'Spider-Verse' Whopper On A Red Bun

Fast food and movie team-up marketing isn't anything new, whether it's McDonald's releasing exclusive Happy Meal toys to promote the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" or Taco Bell selling special commemorative cups in honor of Tim Burton's 1989 film "Batman." Now, flame-broiled fast food juggernaut Burger King has announced that it is promoting the upcoming superhero film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" with not collector's cups or plastic toys, but an all-new eye-catching bun.

In a May 8 press release, Burger King announced the "Spider-Verse" Whopper, a not-so-classic Whopper sandwich (it swaps out the American cheese for Swiss) that features a bright red bun covered in black sesame seeds. The color scheme of the bun, according to the company, is meant to invoke the imagery of the web-slinging New Yorker's red-and-black suit. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it), eating the new bun probably won't give you the ability to shoot webs like Peter Parker or Miles Morales.

Although the film debuts on June 2, Spider-Man fans can score a "Spider-Verse" Whopper nationwide starting May 15. If the promise of a Whopper with a bright red bun isn't enough to get you excited, Burger King is also offering a Spider-Man-themed sundae to complement the web-slinger's Whopper.