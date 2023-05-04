The Rare Type Of Tequila Patrón Is Rolling Out For The First Time (At A Hefty Price)
Patrón has kept pace with its popularity by continuously expanding its brand. The company has ingratiated itself with the tequila community by supplying a product with rich flavors — which certainly came as no accident. Patrón uses a volcanic rock wheel called a tahona to break down their baked agave. "We do it this way to add complexity to the tequila," Antonio Rodriguez, Patrón's director of production told Spirited in 2017 while discussing the process of crafting their liquor. "The method requires more time, labor, and expense, but our goal isn't to do it the faster or cheaper way," he added.
Over the years Patrón has experimented with various flavor profiles and limited releases. The brand offers Patrón Añejo Sherry Cask, an añejo tequila finished in sherry casks; Gran Patrón Smoky Tequila, which is roasted with mesquite; and Patrón Citronage Orange Liqueur, just to name a few. Their Patrón Estate is a limited edition expression that has a bolder flavor than their original tequilas, using agave from the Hacienda Patrón distillery.
Looking to create an expression with an ultra-smooth taste, the brand recently introduced Patrón El Cielo Silver Tequila, which has the distinction of being the first Patrón tequila to be distilled four times. Patrón delivered the new flavor just before the summer and believes it pairs perfectly with warm summer days or nights. The rare four distillations make El Cielo unique, but also a target for tequila purists.
Why the extra distillation raised eyebrows
Being four times distilled, Patrón El Cielo Silver Tequila has a higher price point than many of the brand's offerings at $129.99 for a 750mL bottle. Although distilled more than other expressions, El Cielo still packs a punch at 40% alcohol.
While extra distilling is what makes El Cielo a unique Patrón release, it was also a point of contention. The higher distillation helps take the bite out of the alcohol and is usually reserved for lighter liquors. "People told me a fourth distillation tequila is basically a vodka," the company's master distiller David Rodriguez said during an exclusive tasting, per Food & Wine. However, Patrón was confident the additional distillations helped to highlight other aspects of its tequila such as "notes of citrus and black pepper."
Usually, Patrón distills their tequila two to three times, but the company believed they had found something special with this rare process. A copper pot was used for the fourth distillation, and Rodriguez believed that helped highlight the citrus flavor of El Cielo. "While adding another stage of distillation is commonly misconceived as a culprit for diluting flavor, that was not the case for El Cielo," Rodriguez said in a statement defending the release, per Robb Report. According to Patrón, distilling El Cielo four times helped accent the agave flavor, while highlighting the sweet taste of the tequila. When El Cielo was released to the public, fans had a strong reaction.
The best way to drink Patrón El Cielo Silver Tequila
As previously noted, Patrón El Cielo Silver Tequila has strong citrus notes. Patrón believes the release is best suited for sipping, but if a straight spirit is too strong for your palate, the company recommends serving it on the rocks with a slice of orange. This will make the tequila easier to drink, while highlighting the expression's fresh finish.
Early reactions to the four-time distilled tequila were positive, as one fan preferred it to other high-end tequilas. "Patrón El Cielo over 1942," the tequila drinker tweeted. The number of distillations may have caught the attention of tequila aficionados, but the design of the El Cielo bottle is what had many fans buzzing. The sleek, clear bottle has minimal gold lettering and a gold foil top, and comes in a platinum-white case featuring gold lettering, as well. "My first thought is Wow that is a beautiful bottle," one fan replied on Twitter when Patrón posted a photo of the release. "It's enough to make a grown man cry," another added.
With El Cielo's smooth finish and eye-catching bottle, it appears Patrón struck gold with yet another fresh spin on their tried and tested tequila formula.