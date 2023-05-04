The Rare Type Of Tequila Patrón Is Rolling Out For The First Time (At A Hefty Price)

Patrón has kept pace with its popularity by continuously expanding its brand. The company has ingratiated itself with the tequila community by supplying a product with rich flavors — which certainly came as no accident. Patrón uses a volcanic rock wheel called a tahona to break down their baked agave. "We do it this way to add complexity to the tequila," Antonio Rodriguez, Patrón's director of production told Spirited in 2017 while discussing the process of crafting their liquor. "The method requires more time, labor, and expense, but our goal isn't to do it the faster or cheaper way," he added.

Over the years Patrón has experimented with various flavor profiles and limited releases. The brand offers Patrón Añejo Sherry Cask, an añejo tequila finished in sherry casks; Gran Patrón Smoky Tequila, which is roasted with mesquite; and Patrón Citronage Orange Liqueur, just to name a few. Their Patrón Estate is a limited edition expression that has a bolder flavor than their original tequilas, using agave from the Hacienda Patrón distillery.

Looking to create an expression with an ultra-smooth taste, the brand recently introduced Patrón El Cielo Silver Tequila, which has the distinction of being the first Patrón tequila to be distilled four times. Patrón delivered the new flavor just before the summer and believes it pairs perfectly with warm summer days or nights. The rare four distillations make El Cielo unique, but also a target for tequila purists.