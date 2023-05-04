Carl's Jr. And Hardee's Plan To Replace Drive-Thru Workers With New AI Tech

Artificial intelligence has been dominating Twitter and news feeds lately, driven in large part by the rise of ChatGPT. The OpenAI chatbot has the ability to write poems, compose student essays, and answer questions about quantum physics (to say nothing of its occasional habit of fabricating information), while programs such as Midjourney and Stable Diffusion have received buzz for their renderings of human hands.

Meanwhile, another kind of AI technology is making its way into the quick-service restaurant industry. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's parent company, CKE Restaurants, has announced its plan to team up with AI software Presto Voice to optimize its drive-thru locations nationwide. Presto's interim CEO Krishna Gupta told CNBC that the partnership will be "the biggest rollout for automated drive-thru ordering across the restaurant industry."

Here's how the new technology will impact customers' drive-thru experiences and how it will affect (human) workers at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's.