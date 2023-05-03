Ben & Jerry's Newest Limited-Time Flavor Brings On The Nostalgia
The summertime sun calls for water slides, days at the beach, poolside adventures, and, of course, ice cream. Just in time for the season, Ben & Jerry's has announced that they're releasing a limited-time flavor meant to serve as an "#adulting antidote." The brand's Ice Cream Sammie flavor pays homage to the classic ice cream sandwich. It's meant to take you back to the frozen layered treats you grew up devouring in-between playing tag or roller skating around the block. The Limited Batch flavor will be available in pints on store shelves for the Memorial Day kickoff to summer.
Starting with the brand's iconic vanilla ice cream as a base, both chocolate sandwich cookies and chocolate cookie swirls are mixed throughout. The flavor is also held to the high-quality standards that the company is known for. The flavor is Kosher, Fairtrade, non-GMO, and is made with cage-free eggs. And like its other flavors, it comes in sustainable packaging.
Enjoy Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Sammie while it lasts
The list of Ben & Jerry's flavors is always growing and rotating. So it's no surprise that this actually isn't Ice Cream Sammie's first appearance. Ben & Jerry's first released this flavor in 2019 as a limited-time offering that was only available at Walmart. That appearance earned the flavor many 5-star reviews on the brand's website. One reviewer begged, "Please make this more widely available," and others explained that it was tough to find and that they visited specific stores to stock up. These devoted ice cream lovers will surely be pleased about the flavor's re-release and the availability expansion to other retailers.
So when you do get your hands on some, what's the best way to enjoy this nostalgic treat? You can go old-school and simply enjoy it in a cup, packed into a crunchy cone, or right out of the pint! The chocolatey goodness also means that it pairs well with fruit toppings like strawberries and bananas. Or, mix it with the Brownie Batter Core flavor as one reviewer suggested. You can even use it as a filling between two freshly baked cookies to create the ultimate ice cream sandwich experience.