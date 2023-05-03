Ben & Jerry's Newest Limited-Time Flavor Brings On The Nostalgia

The list of Ben & Jerry's flavors is always growing and rotating. So it's no surprise that this actually isn't Ice Cream Sammie's first appearance. Ben & Jerry's first released this flavor in 2019 as a limited-time offering that was only available at Walmart. That appearance earned the flavor many 5-star reviews on the brand's website. One reviewer begged, "Please make this more widely available," and others explained that it was tough to find and that they visited specific stores to stock up. These devoted ice cream lovers will surely be pleased about the flavor's re-release and the availability expansion to other retailers.

So when you do get your hands on some, what's the best way to enjoy this nostalgic treat? You can go old-school and simply enjoy it in a cup, packed into a crunchy cone, or right out of the pint! The chocolatey goodness also means that it pairs well with fruit toppings like strawberries and bananas. Or, mix it with the Brownie Batter Core flavor as one reviewer suggested. You can even use it as a filling between two freshly baked cookies to create the ultimate ice cream sandwich experience.