M&M's Is Celebrating Spring In A Variety Of Colorful Ways
The sun is shining and spring is finally upon us in all its glory. Everything just seems a little brighter these days as flowers bloom and birds sing. And with spring comes a number of different things to celebrate; from graduations to Mother's Day and Father's Day, the season is packed. Springtime hues will grace all manner of cards, balloons, and cakes over the next few months, and M&M's is hoping to join in on the seasonal fun.
According to a news release, the company is bringing its own dose of color to the spring palette with customizable M&M's candies. Ahead of a season full of celebrations, the company announced a host of ways to include the classic candy. In addition to 20 different color choices and an assortment of spring celebration-themed gifts, M&M's can now be customized with personalized messages and even your own photos — a big step up from the original collection of five colors.
M&Ms is hoping to be a gift of choice this season
The company is hoping to capitalize on sales around the big spring holidays. For Mother's Day alone, the National Retail Federation reports that people are expected to spend just over $274 per person, up from $245 just last year. That's a lot of market open for the taking, and M&M's is hoping to capture some of it with their line of customizable gifts.
In addition to the variety of color and messaging options available, the company wants to introduce new ways to gift the sweet candies. Among the lineup, there's a Mother's Day gift box that shows off the personalized chocolates inside, a candy dispenser filled with customizable M&M's in your choice of colors, and a line of graduation-themed party favors. It's that personal element that they're hoping will set them apart from traditional gift choices, and they have a history of success to suggest it's a smart move: Mars (M&M's parent company) brought in about $20 billion in sales in 2022, making them the top candy company in the world.