M&M's Is Celebrating Spring In A Variety Of Colorful Ways

The sun is shining and spring is finally upon us in all its glory. Everything just seems a little brighter these days as flowers bloom and birds sing. And with spring comes a number of different things to celebrate; from graduations to Mother's Day and Father's Day, the season is packed. Springtime hues will grace all manner of cards, balloons, and cakes over the next few months, and M&M's is hoping to join in on the seasonal fun.

According to a news release, the company is bringing its own dose of color to the spring palette with customizable M&M's candies. Ahead of a season full of celebrations, the company announced a host of ways to include the classic candy. In addition to 20 different color choices and an assortment of spring celebration-themed gifts, M&M's can now be customized with personalized messages and even your own photos — a big step up from the original collection of five colors.