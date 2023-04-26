Corn Nuts' Latest Offering Gives Us The Flavor Of Mexican Street Corn In A Bag

Elotes, or Mexican street corn, has become increasingly popular over the years. The bold flavors of lime and chili, mixed with velvety crema, are regulars on menus of various establishments — and not just in Mexican restaurants. Now, that succulent street food is getting a twist thanks to Corn Nuts. The crunchy snack is adding an Elotes-themed flavor to its lineup this spring, which already includes old favorites like barbecue and ranch.

The Corn Nuts brand was acquired by snack food giant Hormel back in 2021, and since then, the snack food giant has been trying to broaden its offerings and introduce more customers to its products. The company is hoping this Mexican-themed flavor will help. Robbie Koons, brand manager, said in a news release, "we have been working to innovate and expand the flavor portfolio."

Elotes are a natural direction to go with the crispy kernels, and are sure to find a dedicated following in salty snack fiends everywhere.