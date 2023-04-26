Corn Nuts' Latest Offering Gives Us The Flavor Of Mexican Street Corn In A Bag
Elotes, or Mexican street corn, has become increasingly popular over the years. The bold flavors of lime and chili, mixed with velvety crema, are regulars on menus of various establishments — and not just in Mexican restaurants. Now, that succulent street food is getting a twist thanks to Corn Nuts. The crunchy snack is adding an Elotes-themed flavor to its lineup this spring, which already includes old favorites like barbecue and ranch.
The Corn Nuts brand was acquired by snack food giant Hormel back in 2021, and since then, the snack food giant has been trying to broaden its offerings and introduce more customers to its products. The company is hoping this Mexican-themed flavor will help. Robbie Koons, brand manager, said in a news release, "we have been working to innovate and expand the flavor portfolio."
Elotes are a natural direction to go with the crispy kernels, and are sure to find a dedicated following in salty snack fiends everywhere.
It's an exciting twist for a snack with a long history
Corn Nuts first made its debut in the 1930s — the creation of Albert Holloway in Oakland, California. He sold the snack at schools and businesses, and then it took off. The company grew to ultimately be bought by a number of big brands before finding its current home at Hormel, as part of a $3.35 billion dollar deal. The new Mexican Street Corn flavor will be good in company. In addition to Barbecue and Ranch, the line includes Nacho, Jalapeño Cheddar, and Chile Picante Con Limon flavors.
The new addition is packaged in a bright green bag that is reminiscent of the neon signage outside late night eateries. You don't have to stay up to enjoy these — this Corn Nuts flavor is already available at your local supermarket or convenience store. A delicious treat for when you can't sit down and enjoy fresh elotes, this snack is sure to be a hit.