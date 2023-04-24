Wagyu Beef Dumplings Are Spicing Up The Panda Express Menu (But Don't Get Too Excited)
Wagyu beef is considered some of the finest in the world and is the focus of many high-end plates. Now, wagyu beef is planning its debut at a place that might surprise you. Believe it or not, wagyu is set to make an appearance at none other than Panda Express. The popular Chinese food chain is testing out a major upgrade to its menu with the addition of spicy wagyu beef dumplings. The new offering comes as part of a collaboration with Fly By Jing, the company known for the spicy chili crisp that's recently exploded into popularity.
Like wagyu beef's reputation, these dumplings might seem a bit exclusive. Unfortunately, not everyone is going to be able to try these fancy dumplings right away. Panda Express is running them as a test offering to see how they perform, so for right now these little bites are only available in Pasadena, California.
Waygu beef dumplings that pack some heat
Waygu is known for its rich flavor and excellent texture, but that's not the only heavy hitter in these dumplings. According to the Food Network, they'll be tossed with onions and kale and a sauce that packs some heat thanks to Fly By Jing's popular Zhong sauce. The sauce is a mix of soy sauce with brown sugar, mushrooms, and a healthy dose of garlic. The sweet and spicy sauce is inspired by a classic Chinese street food itself, Zhong dumplings, which are traditionally tossed with soy sauce and chili oil.
The popularity of Zhong sauce makes them a perfect pairing for this dressed-up dumpling, which also heralds the first use of 100% wagyu beef on Panda Express's menu. There's only one downside to this delicious combination, and that's the incredibly limited availability. Not only is this a test item, but it's a test item in just one restaurant–the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena. It's available from April 21st until June 1st, but if it's popular enough, it will hopefully become a regular on menus nationwide.