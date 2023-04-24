Wagyu Beef Dumplings Are Spicing Up The Panda Express Menu (But Don't Get Too Excited)

Wagyu beef is considered some of the finest in the world and is the focus of many high-end plates. Now, wagyu beef is planning its debut at a place that might surprise you. Believe it or not, wagyu is set to make an appearance at none other than Panda Express. The popular Chinese food chain is testing out a major upgrade to its menu with the addition of spicy wagyu beef dumplings. The new offering comes as part of a collaboration with Fly By Jing, the company known for the spicy chili crisp that's recently exploded into popularity.

Like wagyu beef's reputation, these dumplings might seem a bit exclusive. Unfortunately, not everyone is going to be able to try these fancy dumplings right away. Panda Express is running them as a test offering to see how they perform, so for right now these little bites are only available in Pasadena, California.