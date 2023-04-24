New Survey Shows 'Climavorism' Is A Rising Trend Among Food Shoppers

In its yearly Earth Day Survey, American management consulting firm Kearney discovered that 42% of consumers said that they take the environment into account when buying food. Last year, only 24% of consumers reported thinking about the environment when making purchases. Kearney reports that this record high and 18% increase supports its findings from 2022: "This is a clear signal that our observation last year that climavorism was growing from the 'consumer fringe' to the heart of the mass market [and] is becoming a reality."

The firm defines climavorism "as actively making food choices based on climate impacts with the intent to benefit the planet," something that "is a growing concept and lifestyle."

The report demonstrated that this year, out of 1,000 U.S. consumers, 46% of participants said that the cost typically stops them from buying these items. Last year, half of the participants said the same thing. The report suggests that this 4% decrease illustrates that cost is becoming less of a factor for consumers who would rather purchase products that minimize environmental impact compared to last year. According to Kearney, the findings also show that climavorism's popularity "...is inflation-resistant and should continue," stating, "One might argue that higher prices can also aid consumers in making climate-friendly choices, such as substituting more expensive beef with more affordable chicken."

In other words, if consumers are considering the climate when purchasing products, pricier items may aid them in determining what types of purchases may benefit the environment.