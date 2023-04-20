Kellogg's New Icee Cereal Attempts To Reimagine The Childhood Classic

Summer is rapidly approaching and with it means longer days, lots of sunshine, and of course, hot weather. The months between spring and fall are all about finding ways to stay cool without sacrificing enjoyment. There are few pairings more classic than summer afternoons and ice cold treats, especially the convenience store favorite of youth: the Icee. The vibrant blue and red color scheme and sweet fruity flavors have long been a staple, but this season the classic is coming back with a twist.

Starting this spring, you'll be able to get that classic Icee flavor right in your cereal bowl. That's right, Kellogg's is partnering with Icee to introduce the chillest breakfast ever. The morning treat is inspired by their iconic blue raspberry and cherry flavors. This new addition to the breakfast table doesn't just taste similar — they've also included ingredients to actually deliver the cooling sensation you know and love.