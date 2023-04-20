Kellogg's New Icee Cereal Attempts To Reimagine The Childhood Classic
Summer is rapidly approaching and with it means longer days, lots of sunshine, and of course, hot weather. The months between spring and fall are all about finding ways to stay cool without sacrificing enjoyment. There are few pairings more classic than summer afternoons and ice cold treats, especially the convenience store favorite of youth: the Icee. The vibrant blue and red color scheme and sweet fruity flavors have long been a staple, but this season the classic is coming back with a twist.
Starting this spring, you'll be able to get that classic Icee flavor right in your cereal bowl. That's right, Kellogg's is partnering with Icee to introduce the chillest breakfast ever. The morning treat is inspired by their iconic blue raspberry and cherry flavors. This new addition to the breakfast table doesn't just taste similar — they've also included ingredients to actually deliver the cooling sensation you know and love.
Kellogg's Icee cereal offers a burst of cool
It's that burst of cold that Kellogg's and Icee are hoping will set the cereal apart from other options on the shelves. The secret process used to give that chill is one the company says will remind customers of "that familiar and refreshing first sip of an Icee" (via Food Business News). It may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about breakfast, but conjuring memories of fireflies and long summer evenings isn't too crazy. Breakfast cereal has long been a venue where kids of all ages can bask in nostalgia and Kellogg's is a part of that history.
If you're hoping to get a bite of this summer promotion, don't worry. Kellogg's Icee cereal is hitting store shelves around the country this month. You'll be able to try this chilly breakfast treat in two sizes: an 8.3-ounce box retailing for $5.29, or the larger 13.2-ounce box for $6.49. All you need is a spoon and bowl to be ready for summer.