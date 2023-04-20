Elena Reygadas Has Been Declared The World's Best Female Chef. Here's What You Need To Know

The kitchen has always been a place of competition, but today, there's a new champion. Chef Elena Reygadas, of Rosetta in Mexico City, has been awarded the high honor of being the World's Best Female Chef. A worldwide panel of judges decided chef Reygadas deserved the top honor as part of a broader 50 Best Restaurants of 2023 competition. Prior to this, Reygadas also received the title of Latin America's Best Chef in 2014.

Chef Reygadas is being recognized in part for her dedication and focus on biodiversity and its role in cooking, particularly when it comes to sustainable production. In addition to looking at supply sustainability, Reygadas has been working to ensure women have a place at the table by starting a scholarship program to promote better access and opportunities in leadership.

After going to school herself for English Literature, she perfected her culinary skills in New York and London, before going home to Mexico City to open her restaurant — Rosetta.