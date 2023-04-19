Rita's Italian Ice Debuts New Frozen Cold Brew, But Only For A Limited Time

Nearly four decades ago, the first Rita's opened in Pennsylvania, serving Italian ices made with real fruit. Since then, the brand built on spreading happiness via frozen treats and an upbeat ambiance has expanded to more than 550 locations across the United States. The chain has also added plenty of other options to the menu, including custard, shakes, and custard cakes. Now, the shop known for its annual spring kickoff (with free Italian ice) is infusing more energy into the season with a limited-time line of frozen coffee drinks.

A mix of vanilla ice, custard, and coffee, the decadent frozen brews are available in three flavors: original cold brew, mocha, and caramel. With the new offerings, Rita's hopes to build a stronger following among millennial and Gen-Z customers.

"We're happy to introduce Cold Brew Frozen Coffees to capitalize on growing coffee trends," Linda Chadwick, Rita's CEO, said in a statement.