Get Ready For Spring With The Return Of 7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup Day

If you've wanted to turn your motorcycle helmet or Pringles can into a vessel for sipping Slurpees, 7-Eleven has just the surprise for you. On April 29, take the object of your choice, no matter the size, to a participating 7-Eleven (or Speedway or Stripes). Then, fill it with the Slurpee flavor of your choice for only $1.99.

The annual Bring Your Own Cup Day is a celebration of the start of Slurpee season, according to the purveyors of the classic frozen beverage. It's also an opportunity to try out their newest flavor. In addition to tried and true favorites like Coca-Cola, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry flavors, the convenience store will be offering a new variety, Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar. The sweet, refreshing treat is a fruity blend of watermelon, pear, and kiwi.

The day is sure to be a light-hearted way to welcome warmer weather and enhance the fun vibe of the frosty beverages. "We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink," said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages, Ben Boulden.