ChatGPT Is Making Waves Once Again Over An AI-Curated Meal Plan

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, has been wowing internet users with its superhuman abilities since launching in 2022. If you provide ChatGPT with a prompt, such as "Write a story about two people who go on a first date and fall in love," the chatbot can come back within seconds with a story that may look as if it were written by a professional. Questions have even arisen about whether ChatGPT is smart enough to provide mental health therapy or practice as a doctor.

While writers, English teachers, and medical professionals are just some of the people who might be amazed (and terrified) by AI's abilities, others argue that AI will never replace humans' ability to understand empathy.

Either way, ChatGPT seems to have broken the internet once again after Brex design manager Ammaar Reshi shared a tweet that went viral illustrating how he used ChatGPT to assist him with grocery shopping. The tweet brought in 1.3 million views after he posted it on April 11, and it's been retweeted more than 420 times. Reshi wrote, "I asked ChatGPT to buy my groceries today using @Instacart's plug-in and it worked so well! Stayed within my budget; Provided ingredients and recipes for 7 meals (including some favorites!); Accounted for my schedule and diet." He then provided screenshots of the instructions he gave ChatGPT and the groceries he was able to get, thanks to the bot's help.