Kellogg's New Rainbow Krispies Give The Classic Cereal A Fruity Twist

It's been a mantra for years: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Many people start their mornings looking for something to power them through the day ahead. Cereal has long been a staple of the so-called "complete and balanced breakfast," and Kellogg's has led the charge. Now, the company is offering an updated twist on classic Rice Krispies cereal: Rainbow Krispies.

Ever since their debut in 1928, Kellogg's Rice Krispies have found a place in morning routines. The cereal is known for its toasty flavor and Snap! Crackle! Pop! slogan, and it's found a home in the canon of American snacks with the Rice Krispie treat. Now, Rainbow Krispies are upgrading the familiar shape into a new, rounder one — and it comes in an array of six bright colors.

Kellogg's is also branching out into the realm of another morning favorite: fruity cereals. Rainbow Krispies promise to pack a fruity punch in every spoonful.