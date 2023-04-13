Kellogg's New Rainbow Krispies Give The Classic Cereal A Fruity Twist
It's been a mantra for years: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Many people start their mornings looking for something to power them through the day ahead. Cereal has long been a staple of the so-called "complete and balanced breakfast," and Kellogg's has led the charge. Now, the company is offering an updated twist on classic Rice Krispies cereal: Rainbow Krispies.
Ever since their debut in 1928, Kellogg's Rice Krispies have found a place in morning routines. The cereal is known for its toasty flavor and Snap! Crackle! Pop! slogan, and it's found a home in the canon of American snacks with the Rice Krispie treat. Now, Rainbow Krispies are upgrading the familiar shape into a new, rounder one — and it comes in an array of six bright colors.
Kellogg's is also branching out into the realm of another morning favorite: fruity cereals. Rainbow Krispies promise to pack a fruity punch in every spoonful.
Rainbow Krispies focus on vitamin D
While a big bowl of bright cereal is undoubtedly appealing to kids, Kellogg's marketing of the new cereal focuses on its micronutrients. According to an April 13 press release, Rainbow Krispies are Kellogg's first fruit-flavored cereal to offer 20% of the recommended daily value of Vitamin D. The cereal also touts eight grams of whole-grain goodness and nine vitamins and minerals.
Of course, the company doesn't expect customers to limit its new cereal offering to breakfast. The new Rainbow Krispies offer an immediate upgrade to a family classic: Rice Krispie treats. Instead of seeking out additional ingredients to dress up your next batch, Rainbow Krispies offer instant gratification.
For fans who want to get in on the colorful action, Rainbow Krispies will be landing on grocery shelves throughout April. They'll retail for around $4.99 for each 11.1-ounce box and $5.99 for each 17.8-ounce box.