Dole Is Introducing A Brand-New, Limited-Time Pineapple Variety

In 1901, Harvard graduate James Dole began farming pineapples in Oahu, Hawaii. He paired his degrees in business and horticulture with his passion for farming to start the Hawaiian Pineapple Company. It eventually became the eponymous Dole brand and while the company produces plenty of other food products, it's perhaps best known for its pineapples.

While James Dole favored Hawaii for growing pineapples, the company has expanded over the years. They expanded their pineapple farms to locations throughout Central and South America as well. Now, the company credits the soil and climate of Costa Rica for the unique flavor of its Golden Selection Pineapples.

While pineapple can be prepared in a number of ways, it might be best to serve the Golden Selection variety raw to showcase the sweetness and bright color. Dole suggests using them in a variety of salads, in carpaccio, or on skewers with sushi-grade ahi tuna. You can also make a sweet pineapple mango salsa that will complement nearly any protein. Or, pay homage to Dole pineapples' origins by pairing two Hawaiian favorites with Spam and pineapple skewers.