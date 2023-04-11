Dole Is Introducing A Brand-New, Limited-Time Pineapple Variety
Pineapple is a piece of produce that practically screams summertime. This year it's getting an upgrade, thanks to fruit and veggie producer Dole. In mid-April, Dole will be rolling out a juicier version of the tropical fruit that they've named Golden Selection Pineapples. If you're able to find one at one of the limited locations in the United States or Canada that will be selling them, know that your sweet fruit is a rare gem. You'll see that these pineapples sport a brighter hue, elevated fragrance, and more intense, sweet flavor.
These sustainably grown pineapples are among a mere 6% that Dole deems worthy to bear the Golden Selection name. While its flavor, appearance, and aroma are all enhanced, the fruit remains a powerhouse of nutrients. They are packed with vitamin C and B6 as well as digestion-improving enzymes. Pineapple is also prized for its high level of antioxidants and potential to reduce inflammation.
Dole pineapples' origins and how to use Golden Selection Pineapples
In 1901, Harvard graduate James Dole began farming pineapples in Oahu, Hawaii. He paired his degrees in business and horticulture with his passion for farming to start the Hawaiian Pineapple Company. It eventually became the eponymous Dole brand and while the company produces plenty of other food products, it's perhaps best known for its pineapples.
While James Dole favored Hawaii for growing pineapples, the company has expanded over the years. They expanded their pineapple farms to locations throughout Central and South America as well. Now, the company credits the soil and climate of Costa Rica for the unique flavor of its Golden Selection Pineapples.
While pineapple can be prepared in a number of ways, it might be best to serve the Golden Selection variety raw to showcase the sweetness and bright color. Dole suggests using them in a variety of salads, in carpaccio, or on skewers with sushi-grade ahi tuna. You can also make a sweet pineapple mango salsa that will complement nearly any protein. Or, pay homage to Dole pineapples' origins by pairing two Hawaiian favorites with Spam and pineapple skewers.