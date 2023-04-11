Coke Zero And Avocados From Mexico Are Partnering Up For A Festive Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo, the May 5th holiday celebrating Mexico's 1862 victory over the French, will soon be upon us and everyone is getting ready to celebrate. No Cinco celebration would be complete without a healthy helping of guacamole-–it's the second biggest day of avocado sales. This year, Avocados From Mexico is partnering with another favorite, Coke Zero, to bring a little something special to Cinco de Mayo. They've decided that one day of celebrating isn't enough and are launching an entire Cinco de Weekend celebration to keep the party going. The promotion highlights a new national marketing program and offers customers a chance to win a year of weekend getaways. That sounds like a celebration!

That's right, we're not talking one weekend away, but twelve. That's a whole year's worth of celebrating Cinco de Mayo with some guacamole and Coke Zero. It's easy to get in on the action by scanning QR codes at your local grocery store or entering online at Avocados From Mexico.