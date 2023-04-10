New Data Shows People Spent A Record Amount On Their Easter Candy This Year

Now that the Easter bunny has come and gone and all the eggs have (hopefully) been found, it was truly a holiday for the record books. Or, at least, it was a record holiday when it comes to Easter candy and how much Americans spent on filling those baskets.

From chocolate bunnies to jelly beans and Easter eggs, it's easy to spend a lot of money on Easter candy. And a new survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics shows just how committed to the holiday Americans are.

According to the NRF (via Food Navigator), Americans spent a record $24 billion on the holiday this year, topping the previous record from 2020, which was more than $21 billion. It's not just America as a whole that went cash-crazy, either. The average individual spend this year was $192 — that's a lot of Easter treats to go around.