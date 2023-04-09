Where Is Lord Nut Levington From Shark Tank Today?
Sanjiv Patel, the entrepreneur behind Lord Nut Levington, has long been involved in the food world. As told by the Dallas Morning News, he spent his childhood stocking the shelves of his father's liquor and convenience stores in London. As an adult, Patel worked as an accountant for Tetley Tea before relocating to Boston to become head of finance for Stacy's Pita Chips Co. That business made millions of dollars and was eventually sold to PepsiCo. Just a couple of years after that, Patel began Lord Nut Levington, a peanut startup focused on flavor and fun.
According to NBC, Patel started this venture in 2011, and things picked up once "Today" featured his products. By March 2014, though, CNN reported that Patel reported that Patel was at risk of losing his U.S. investor immigrant visa if he didn't grow the business enough to hire 10 total employees within a year. So, when Patel appeared on Season 5 Episode 23 of "Shark Tank" in April 2014, there was a lot on the line.
The Sharks were offered 30% equity at a $500,000-investment price. However, the judges didn't like this over-a-million-dollar valuation nor the fact that the enterprise wasn't yet profitable. Some of the Sharks felt the brand lacked passion and potential, while one simply didn't enjoy peanuts. No deal! What was Lord Nut Levington to do?
Sanjiv Patel wasn't working for peanuts
Despite its televised rejection, Lord Nut Levington initially survived. In 2015, the Dallas Business Journal stated the venture was on the verge of attaining $1 million in annual sales (more than double the figure of one year prior). Additionally, the business had struck a deal with retail giant Walmart after getting itself into grocery stores like HEB and Albertsons all across the country. Although the show didn't lead to an investment, "Shark Tank" increased Lord Nut Levington's popularity and made it possible for Sanjiv Patel to remain in the United States.
At an unspecified time, Patel also spoke with the National Peanut Board about his professional journey. During this chat, he confirmed the venture had indeed, over time, surpassed $1 million in annual revenue and made it into roughly 2,000 different shops. Sadly, it appears this may have been the height of the startup.
Lord Nut Levington was relegated to the peanut gallery
It seems this startup no longer exists. Circa early 2018, the Facebook profile for Lord Nut Levington announced it was shutting down its business' online store. However, the company promised to still sell its wares at supermarkets and on Amazon — the latter of which no longer carries Lord Nut Levington products. Unfortunately, the same can also be said for chains like Walmart, HEB, and Albertsons.
Patel's Linkedin further confirms he's left the peanut industry behind. He ended his time as CEO of Lord Nut Levington in May of 2018. He then went on to work as a principal at IronClad Consulting Services, then CEO at Hail Merry (a plant-based snack company), and finally, as VP of finance at Monumental. Nonetheless, it does look like Patel has managed to remain in America — a bit of a silver lining for him.
Patel last spoke publicly about Lord Nut Levington and "Shark Tank" at his alma mater, Babson, in 2019. There, he revealed his memory of the experience is pleasant. Still, he admitted meeting the Sharks was nerve-wracking at the moment. Discussing his venture's closure, Patel stated, "I lost the war, but I won a lot of battles." He also had some advice for future "Shark Tank" contestants: "You've got to stand out." Lord Nut Levington didn't stand the test of time, but it stood out while it lasted!