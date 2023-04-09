Where Is Lord Nut Levington From Shark Tank Today?

Sanjiv Patel, the entrepreneur behind Lord Nut Levington, has long been involved in the food world. As told by the Dallas Morning News, he spent his childhood stocking the shelves of his father's liquor and convenience stores in London. As an adult, Patel worked as an accountant for Tetley Tea before relocating to Boston to become head of finance for Stacy's Pita Chips Co. That business made millions of dollars and was eventually sold to PepsiCo. Just a couple of years after that, Patel began Lord Nut Levington, a peanut startup focused on flavor and fun.

According to NBC, Patel started this venture in 2011, and things picked up once "Today" featured his products. By March 2014, though, CNN reported that Patel reported that Patel was at risk of losing his U.S. investor immigrant visa if he didn't grow the business enough to hire 10 total employees within a year. So, when Patel appeared on Season 5 Episode 23 of "Shark Tank" in April 2014, there was a lot on the line.

The Sharks were offered 30% equity at a $500,000-investment price. However, the judges didn't like this over-a-million-dollar valuation nor the fact that the enterprise wasn't yet profitable. Some of the Sharks felt the brand lacked passion and potential, while one simply didn't enjoy peanuts. No deal! What was Lord Nut Levington to do?