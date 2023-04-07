What You Need To Know About Pinkberry's Latest Spring Offerings

April, May, and June are ideal times for more than just spring cleaning your kitchen. These months also provide the perfect opportunity for dessert shops to introduce seasonal flavors. Pinkberry, for example, is no stranger to fruity, floral tastes that fit right in with vernal blooming. Its standard frozen yogurt menu includes flavors like matcha, orange tang, pomegranate, strawberry lemonade, and more!

The frozen dessert chain loves to freshen things up, though, with unique twists on classic fare. Last year, Pinkberry's seasonal yogurt offerings included limoncello, lava swirl, salted caramel cookie, chocolate chip cookie, and — last spring — strawberry shortcake. This January, it even introduced a ruby chocolate flavor to ring in the new year.

Now, the question on everyone's mind is: How will Pinkberry celebrate spring 2023? Well, wonder no more, froyo fans! The answer's here. According to a press release, Pinkberry is keeping cool this spring with white peach frozen yogurt and shaking things up with two fruity kinds of shaken tea.