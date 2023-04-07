What You Need To Know About Pinkberry's Latest Spring Offerings
April, May, and June are ideal times for more than just spring cleaning your kitchen. These months also provide the perfect opportunity for dessert shops to introduce seasonal flavors. Pinkberry, for example, is no stranger to fruity, floral tastes that fit right in with vernal blooming. Its standard frozen yogurt menu includes flavors like matcha, orange tang, pomegranate, strawberry lemonade, and more!
The frozen dessert chain loves to freshen things up, though, with unique twists on classic fare. Last year, Pinkberry's seasonal yogurt offerings included limoncello, lava swirl, salted caramel cookie, chocolate chip cookie, and — last spring — strawberry shortcake. This January, it even introduced a ruby chocolate flavor to ring in the new year.
Now, the question on everyone's mind is: How will Pinkberry celebrate spring 2023? Well, wonder no more, froyo fans! The answer's here. According to a press release, Pinkberry is keeping cool this spring with white peach frozen yogurt and shaking things up with two fruity kinds of shaken tea.
Pinkberry's spring specialties are white peach yogurt, dragon berry tea, and peach mango tea
As of April 7th, 2023, participating Pinkberry locations across the United States offer a new tart white peach frozen yogurt, which can be topped with strawberry peach puree, fresh strawberries, and blueberries. You're also welcome to order the white peach yogurt with your own selection of additions; Pinkberry's press release recommends other types of fresh fruit, chocolate, granola, and many other options.
Those stores also have never-before-seen shaken teas. The first, dragon berry, is made using hibiscus tea infused with dragon fruit and wildberry syrups and shaken over ice, then served alongside fresh raspberries and blueberries. The second, peach mango, is also shaken over ice after it's whipped up with summer peach tea, mango and peach syrup, and fresh strawberries and mango.
This promotion lasts through June 22, 2023, With these new, limited-time flavors, Pinkberry hopes to reinvigorate its customers as winter thaws, putting a fresh spring in their step.