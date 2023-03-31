Food Inflation Has Officially Reached Ballpark Hotdogs

When it comes to baseball, you need only three things to make a good game: a winning team (obviously), a nice summer day, and of course, an all-American hot dog. But it's not always easy to have all of these things line up together perfectly. You can't even enjoy a ballpark dog anymore without having to put a noticeable dent in your wallet.

Baseball stadiums aren't exactly famous for their cheap prices. Whether it's a $12 beer or a $5 soft pretzel, you'll find the concession stands at even the stadiums of your most beloved team seem to be absurdly priced. Many factors can play into this, such as concession stand managers trying to compensate for the high price of renting a space at the stadium or trying to cover costs when the stadium and the team themselves take a cut of the profit.

Inflation, while not in the realm of operating in a stadium, no doubt plays a key role in the prices of food and drink at the ballpark. Increasingly skyrocketing prices are making your food, from your favorite stadium food to the average hot dog, much more expensive. As inflation bares down on baseball like a line drive, many are doing their best to prepare against it.