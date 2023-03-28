Where Is Lynnae's Gourmet Pickles From Shark Tank Today?

We may have the ultimate guide to pickles, but sadly, we don't have the secret, supposedly ancient recipe for Lynnae's Gourmet Pickles. Inspired by her great grandma "Toots," Lynnae Schneller appeared on Season 5 Episode 1 of "Shark Tank," along with her business partner and sister-in-law Aly Cullinane to pitch their family's high-end wares. Together, they offered the sharks a 20% stake in their startup for $125,000, hoping to get the capital they needed to sustain their company's exponential growth.

Specialty food was a fast-growing industry in 2013, but the sharks were a bit skeptical of the idea. The judges, though, did admit Schneller and Cullinane were good marketers. Still, sweet pickles didn't tickle Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec's pickles, so they both bowed out. Similarly, Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary thought the venture was too risky and didn't want to get themselves into, well, a pickle. Barbara Corcoran was, at least, a tad more complimentary, telling the two entrepreneurs they didn't need her help to succeed. All the sharks went out, but Schneller and Cullinane left feeling motivated to refine their concept further.

"Sometimes, not getting a deal really is what's best!" Schneller reflected later in a brief interview with Smart Hustle. She was grateful for Corcoran's encouragement, explaining, "It was a great confirmation for the direction we are heading, [as] continuing to grow organically and keeping our equity really has been the best route for our business." Ultimately, however, this determination would not last.