Gordon Ramsay Keeps His 3-Star Michelin Status In Dicey 2023 Season

Yesterday, the Michelin Guide revealed this year's three-star winners for Great Britain and Ireland. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay kept its three-star status, an award Ramsay has held onto for more than 20 years after his restaurant received this honor in 2001. Last year, after Ramsay realized it has been 21 years since his restaurant was given this title, he told the Daily Record. "Today is a big day because we've just celebrated three Michelin stars for 21 years."

While the Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland took place publicly for the first time this year since the COVID-19 pandemic, you can also catch up via an online stream that aired on YouTube. Seven additional three-star restaurants held onto their titles as well, though no newcomers received the accolade. According to Michelin Guide, restaurants are evaluated by how well chefs work with ingredients, flavor, their ability to successfully navigate the kitchen, whether their personality shines through their cooking, if the meal seems worth the money, and whether the quality remains similar.

The guide notes that Restaurant Gordon Ramsay has "exceptional cuisine" and "is worth a special journey," adding, "Gordon Ramsay remains fiercely committed to maintaining the highest standards at his elegant yet relaxed flagship restaurant." It states, "The menu features plenty of dishes, like lobster ravioli, which might be called 'classic Ramsay', but there are newer dishes too. Service is polished and professional but also has personality." While many chefs dream of Michelin Stars, some have kept them for years.