Gordon Ramsay Keeps His 3-Star Michelin Status In Dicey 2023 Season
Yesterday, the Michelin Guide revealed this year's three-star winners for Great Britain and Ireland. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay kept its three-star status, an award Ramsay has held onto for more than 20 years after his restaurant received this honor in 2001. Last year, after Ramsay realized it has been 21 years since his restaurant was given this title, he told the Daily Record. "Today is a big day because we've just celebrated three Michelin stars for 21 years."
While the Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland took place publicly for the first time this year since the COVID-19 pandemic, you can also catch up via an online stream that aired on YouTube. Seven additional three-star restaurants held onto their titles as well, though no newcomers received the accolade. According to Michelin Guide, restaurants are evaluated by how well chefs work with ingredients, flavor, their ability to successfully navigate the kitchen, whether their personality shines through their cooking, if the meal seems worth the money, and whether the quality remains similar.
The guide notes that Restaurant Gordon Ramsay has "exceptional cuisine" and "is worth a special journey," adding, "Gordon Ramsay remains fiercely committed to maintaining the highest standards at his elegant yet relaxed flagship restaurant." It states, "The menu features plenty of dishes, like lobster ravioli, which might be called 'classic Ramsay', but there are newer dishes too. Service is polished and professional but also has personality." While many chefs dream of Michelin Stars, some have kept them for years.
2023 Michelin Star Winners in Great Britain and Ireland
In addition to Ramsay's restaurant, the seven other restaurants the Michelin Guide let keep their three stars in Great Britain and Ireland include five restaurant's in London: Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester; Core by Clare Smyth; Hélène Darroze at The Connaught; and sketch (Lecture Room and Library). Bray, a village in England that is based in Berkshire County is home to two three-star Michelin restaurants, including The Fat Duck and The Waterside Inn. Finally, a restaurant in Cumbria, located in North West England, maintained Michelin's highest honor as well: L'Enclume.
Michelin introduced new restaurants to its two-star ranking and 20 new restaurants were awarded one star, or as the guide defines it, a "Bib Gourmand." The guide states, "Named after Bibendum – the official name of the Michelin Man – our Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants offering great quality, great value cooking." Michelin lists over 100 "Bib Gourmand" restaurants in the region. Yesterday, on Twitter, Ramsay congratulated his restaurants' teams for keeping their stars. Pétrus by Ramsay also maintained its one-star ranking. He wrote, "A big congratulations to the teams at @restaurant_gr & @petrus on maintaining their stars in this years @MichelinGuideUK ! It all comes down to the amazing teams ! And a big congratulations to all the new #MichelinStars as well, enjoy your day. Well deserved ! Gx" Just as Ramsay's show, "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," combines travel, food, and competition, he continues to slay this "real-life" competition as well.