New Yorkers Are Up In Arms Over The Fines Piling Up Against Churro Vendors

New York City is standing awkwardly in the aftermath of its biggest city-sanctioned branding edit in decades. Even if you don't live in Big Apple, you've probably heard that the iconic "I Love NY" logo was changed to "We Love NY" this week, with a jarring graphic-design tweak to boot. "Together, 'we' can tackle [the city's] challenges and show it is the greatest city in the world," reads a statement on the "We Love NY" website.

The logo's official Instagram account went into overdrive to promote the change, posting a gallery of subway shots that replace the letters "NY" with things like "getting to the track when the wait time is 1 minute." The last slide reads, "We love the churro lady," referring to the vendors who sell warm cinnamon-sugar-coated churros to hungry subterranean commuters. There's just one problem: the city has a reputation for issuing fines and arrests to people who sell snacks in the subway.