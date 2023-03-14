Coors Launches Beer Popsicles To Stay Cool During March Madness
It's time to check on your sports fan friends. The first match-up of March Madness airs March 14 at 6:40 pm, and there's a good chance NCAA fanatics will be spending the night clenching their teeth and pulling out their hair. Yes, the disheartening and stressful reality is that the odds of filling out the perfect March Madness bracket are a modest 1 and 9.2 quintillion. That's why outlets and podcasts like WFMY News 2 and Talk Radio Diva have felt called to provide coping mechanisms for fans dealing with the aptly named basketball event. And while sports lovers are practicing their breathing and doing hand stretches to relieve the tension in their fists during the games, they can also bring their blood pressure down with a Coors Light beer-flavored popsicle.
To be fair, this may not sound like such a strange concept to long-time March Madness followers. Last year, Coors made beer-flavored lollipops with the hope of helping beer fans cope with one (or all) of their chosen teams inevitably losing their 2022 matchups.
Coors revealed in a March 14 press release that it has once again taken it upon itself to ensure the basketball-loving can haplessly suck on something beer-flavored while watching their team miss a three-point shot ... again. Here's how you can get your nervous, clammy hands on Coors' beer popsicles.
Coors wants March Madness fans to chill with its beer-flavored popsicles
According to the announcement, the beer company is releasing its Coors Light Coors-icles to ensure basketball lovers can "stay chill" during the heat of the game. Like its lollipops, Coors' popsicles are not alcoholic. However, the brand still notes that the treats are intended for fans 21 or older.
Starting March 14, a limited batch of Coors-icles six-packs will launch every weekday at noon EST on Coors' website. Fans will also be able to find these beer-flavored soothing mechanisms at more than 800 bars across the country.
As Coors notes, beer lovers will only be able to purchase its popsicles until the end of the college basketball season. Aside from making the mad dash to snag Coors-icles whenever a new batch drops each week, fans can also try their luck at entering their name at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles to win a six-pack of the beer-flavored snack on April 4. Of course, you may be thinking: will sucking on a cool treat actually prevent March Madness fans from grinding their teeth into dust? According to Sip.Outsider, the University Cincinnati reports that eating or drinking something sweet can help take your stress levels down a notch. For particularly excitable NCAA fans, it may be worth a free shot.