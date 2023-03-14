Coors Launches Beer Popsicles To Stay Cool During March Madness

It's time to check on your sports fan friends. The first match-up of March Madness airs March 14 at 6:40 pm, and there's a good chance NCAA fanatics will be spending the night clenching their teeth and pulling out their hair. Yes, the disheartening and stressful reality is that the odds of filling out the perfect March Madness bracket are a modest 1 and 9.2 quintillion. That's why outlets and podcasts like WFMY News 2 and Talk Radio Diva have felt called to provide coping mechanisms for fans dealing with the aptly named basketball event. And while sports lovers are practicing their breathing and doing hand stretches to relieve the tension in their fists during the games, they can also bring their blood pressure down with a Coors Light beer-flavored popsicle.

To be fair, this may not sound like such a strange concept to long-time March Madness followers. Last year, Coors made beer-flavored lollipops with the hope of helping beer fans cope with one (or all) of their chosen teams inevitably losing their 2022 matchups.

Coors revealed in a March 14 press release that it has once again taken it upon itself to ensure the basketball-loving can haplessly suck on something beer-flavored while watching their team miss a three-point shot ... again. Here's how you can get your nervous, clammy hands on Coors' beer popsicles.