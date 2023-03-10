Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Have Changed Public School Cafeteria Food

There are many fixes on the table. Presently, numerous public school cafeterias are cutting corners by serving kid-friendly finger foods when they can't source plastic utensils. Sometimes, cafeterias are forced to serve food that doesn't meet government guidelines. Some schools have had to shorten their contracts to satisfy their old providers, or have turned to new ones, such as grocery stores.

Another potential solution is to encourage pupils to apply for free or reduced-price meals; if a high enough percentage of the student body qualifies, the entire school will receive free food from the government. In really dire situations, schools are even considering cutting staff in order to pay for student lunches.

In the end, however, real change may need to come from higher up. As reported by Foodservice Director, a federal bill was introduced in March 2023 that would raise the reimbursement rate for school meals. In theory, this would lessen pressure on both schools and students. The bill has the backing of the School Nutrition Association, yet some faculties worry that the rates won't keep up with inflation. On a state level, other recently introduced bills propose the creation of new farm-to-school programs, procuring supplies from local sources, providing meal reimbursements, and establishing universal free meal programs.