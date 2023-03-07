A New Survey Shows People Still Think There's Beer In Bud Light Seltzer

When you think of beer, you probably think of a couple names. Coors, Yuengling, Heineken, and of course, Bud Light. Ever since Bud Light was rolled out in 1982, it's been the staple of barrooms and basement refrigerators all across America ever since. Statista tells us that Bud Light, alongside Corona, has gone on to become one of America's most recognizable and popular beers. Needless to say, Anheuser-Busch has some weight to throw around in the beer industry.

Perhaps eager to flex its muscles again, Anheuser-Busch announced Bud Light Seltzer in 2019, a "hard seltzer" that would come in four flavors: black cherry, mango, lemon-lime, and strawberry. The spiked seltzer seemed to be a smash hit for the company, with Nielsen's Beverage Alcohol Practice Area vice president Danelle Kosmal telling CNN Business that the beverage had the speediest launch of any hard seltzer that came before. To further prove the success of Bud Light Seltzer, in October 2022, Anheuser-Busch released a sour version of the seltzer, alongside announcing its own brand of "hard sodas" that would be coming soon. It seems that, as long as it has Bud Light on it, people will drink it — and that's just what the company likes to hear.

While Anheuser-Busch no doubt hit the mark when it came to marketing seltzer, there's just one problem: people seem to think that Bud Light Seltzer contains beer.