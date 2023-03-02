How Eggo Is Trying To Capitalize On Parents' Hatred Of Daylight Savings

Daylight saving time is on March 12, and no one is happy about it. But if the image of stumbling out of bed one hour earlier than usual gives you a headache, know that it could be worse. You could be a parent.

When daylight saving time comes around those, brave child wranglers must prepare themselves mentally and emotionally to deal with kids whose sleep patterns have been altered suddenly. Some try professionals' advice and have their children sleep and wake up a bit earlier in the weeks before the big day in attempt to make the change easier. Others simply hope for the best. And Eggo? Well, Eggo looked at parents' tired eyes and said, "Hmm, we can work with that."

In 2022, Eggo tried to get its name out there in the weeks leading up to daylight saving time by giving away 1 million waffles so that stressed parents would be able to get an easy breakfast ready for their kids on the morning of the time change. Now, the brand has revealed in a March 2 press release that it's once again looking to capitalize on parents' innate disgust with daylight saving time. But this year, it's taking a different approach.