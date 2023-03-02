How Eggo Is Trying To Capitalize On Parents' Hatred Of Daylight Savings
Daylight saving time is on March 12, and no one is happy about it. But if the image of stumbling out of bed one hour earlier than usual gives you a headache, know that it could be worse. You could be a parent.
When daylight saving time comes around those, brave child wranglers must prepare themselves mentally and emotionally to deal with kids whose sleep patterns have been altered suddenly. Some try professionals' advice and have their children sleep and wake up a bit earlier in the weeks before the big day in attempt to make the change easier. Others simply hope for the best. And Eggo? Well, Eggo looked at parents' tired eyes and said, "Hmm, we can work with that."
In 2022, Eggo tried to get its name out there in the weeks leading up to daylight saving time by giving away 1 million waffles so that stressed parents would be able to get an easy breakfast ready for their kids on the morning of the time change. Now, the brand has revealed in a March 2 press release that it's once again looking to capitalize on parents' innate disgust with daylight saving time. But this year, it's taking a different approach.
Eggo conveniently wants to help parents 'L'Eggo of the chaos' of daylight savings
When Eggo realized there was marketing potential in parents' pain, it set out to do a little survey work. According to its press release, the company conducted a poll that revealed 53% of parents would be happy to fork out $100 for a babysitter to deal with the kids on that nighmarish first daylight saving time morning. Can you guess where this is going? Eggo is offering parents the chance to hire a babysitter.
Yep, the company revealed that it will be hosting a sweepstakes for parents. And the grand prize is $100 that can be put towards a daylight saving time morning babysitter. The contest begins on March 9 and ends on March 11. When it opens, parents will be able to sign up for an Eggo-sponsored chance at a peaceful morning on the brand's website. (Of course, the company also notes that parents can still buy Eggos in preparation for busy morning breakfasts after the time change.)
The campaign seems to be among the many ways Eggo plans on keeping up its sales momentum. Aside from this daylight saving time fiasco, Eggo also launched a product with Johnny Rockets in February. And the limited-edition chicken and Eggo waffle sandwich is sure to get people talking. The daylight saving time campaign may help both Eggo's brand presence and parents looking to maintain a bit of sanity.