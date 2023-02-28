AMC Is Bringing Its Movie Theater Popcorn To A Walmart Near You
Think back to 2020. Theaters are closed, and you're stuck eating microwavable popcorn as you settle in for yet another movie marathon. However, your heart (and your tongue) long for that savory movie theater popcorn that just ... hits different. That's probably why when AMC Theatres opened its doors again in 2021, its popcorn sales surged.
In fact, in the first business quarter of 2021, AMC was seeing guests munch on a record number of movie snack staples — a statistic that, of course, included the theater's fan-favorite butter-filled treat. CEO Adam Aron attributed this phenomenon to the fact that "people have been deprived of their AMC popcorn." And ladies, gentlemen, and the formerly popcorn starved, the theater company has revealed in a Feb. 28 press release that it will never allow that to happen again.
Starting this spring, Walmart's at-home popcorn line will no longer just carry mere movie theater replications from the likes of Orville's and Act II. The theater company is launching a brand of ready-to-eat popcorn. AMC notes that this will be the first time fans will be able to purchase the familiar taste of its famous snack outside of movie theaters. And each at-home pack will cost less than buying one of the company's $7 medium popcorn buckets.
Coming soon: a Walmart and AMC movie theater popcorn collab
According to the announcement, AMC Theatres' line of at-home Perfectly Popcorn includes microwavable and ready-to-eat popcorn. Both varieties will come in three flavors: Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and Lightly Salted. The microwave popcorn products will cost around $4.98 for 6 bags. The ready-to-eat products come in 4.2 to 5.2 ounce sizes and will sell at about $3.98.
All of these items will be available at Walmart starting on March 11. And that launch date is intentional, as AMC urges you to remember. On March 12, the Academy Awards will hit the small screen. However, it's important to note that when AMC's Perfectly Popcorn first debuts, the line will only be found on end caps in select Walmarts. But in April, the popcorn will become more widely available and hit thousands of Walmart locations across the nation.
Movie lovers across social media have already expressed their excitement for AMC's soon-to-debut at-home movie theater popcorn. One Twitter user anticipated that the snacks will "sell out like PS5s." Another poster stated that the fact the popcorn is a Walmart exclusive "means no more Target shopping." However, while AMC did note that its popcorn line will start off as Walmart-only products, the products may appear at other retailers sometime in the second half of 2023.