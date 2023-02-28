AMC Is Bringing Its Movie Theater Popcorn To A Walmart Near You

Think back to 2020. Theaters are closed, and you're stuck eating microwavable popcorn as you settle in for yet another movie marathon. However, your heart (and your tongue) long for that savory movie theater popcorn that just ... hits different. That's probably why when AMC Theatres opened its doors again in 2021, its popcorn sales surged.

In fact, in the first business quarter of 2021, AMC was seeing guests munch on a record number of movie snack staples — a statistic that, of course, included the theater's fan-favorite butter-filled treat. CEO Adam Aron attributed this phenomenon to the fact that "people have been deprived of their AMC popcorn." And ladies, gentlemen, and the formerly popcorn starved, the theater company has revealed in a Feb. 28 press release that it will never allow that to happen again.

Starting this spring, Walmart's at-home popcorn line will no longer just carry mere movie theater replications from the likes of Orville's and Act II. The theater company is launching a brand of ready-to-eat popcorn. AMC notes that this will be the first time fans will be able to purchase the familiar taste of its famous snack outside of movie theaters. And each at-home pack will cost less than buying one of the company's $7 medium popcorn buckets.