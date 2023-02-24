A Whopping $54,000 Will Score You Highland Park's Oldest Whisky

A camera pans over the moss-covered metamorphic rocks that flank the lapping waters of a beach on the sweeping archipelago of the Scottish Highlands. Strings swell in the background while sea birds soar low over the tide. No, it's not a trailer for another period film about Mary, Queen of Scots.

It's a promo video for what Highland Whisky bills as its "oldest and rarest whisky to date," aged for an impressive 54 years. (By comparison, a whisky aficionado in Kentucky might call a bottle vintage after a single decade.)

The sophisticated-looking single-malt Scotch, which is poured into a vessel by glass designer Michael Rudak and set into a polished wooden box by artist John Galvin, comes courtesy of "Master Whisky Maker" Gordon Motion, who's been aging it since 2008. What's the occasion, you ask? The Orkney-based heritage distillery is celebrating its 225th anniversary this year.

If you're interested, you better have deep pockets. For whisky lovers to get their hands on the limited-edition liquor, they'll have to pony up $1,000 for each year it was aged. That's right — a single bottle of the birthday hooch costs $54,000, or around £45,200.