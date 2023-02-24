Please Check Your Air Fryer, Because 2 Million Were Just Recalled

Your air fryer is a very useful tool. Designed with the speed of a microwave and the intense heat of an oven in mind, this portable countertop appliance has a home in kitchens all across the United States. But while the air fryer is no doubt very useful, it's important to remember that it is still an appliance and should be treated with safety in mind, as misuse of it can lead to severe injury or worse.

It has been reported that leaving an air fryer plugged in all the time can lead to the device sparking and catching fire. If an air fryer is faulty or doesn't undergo regular cleanings and basic maintenance, this helpful kitchen tool can become something incredibly dangerous, either catching fire from a build-up of grease or, in some cases, being so badly damaged as to actually melt. If an air fryer isn't given proper ventilation, the intense heat it gives off could not only damage the machine but your kitchen as well. Certain foods should also be avoided to prevent any damage to the basket

The very fickle nature of an air fryer means that, when a recall or alert is put out, it's incredibly important to inspect your air fryer and ensure it is still perfectly safe to use. This is the case for over two million Cosori-brand air fryers, which are now the targets of a mass recall regarding an uptick in fires, injuries, and other incidents regarding these devices.