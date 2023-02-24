Please Check Your Air Fryer, Because 2 Million Were Just Recalled
Your air fryer is a very useful tool. Designed with the speed of a microwave and the intense heat of an oven in mind, this portable countertop appliance has a home in kitchens all across the United States. But while the air fryer is no doubt very useful, it's important to remember that it is still an appliance and should be treated with safety in mind, as misuse of it can lead to severe injury or worse.
It has been reported that leaving an air fryer plugged in all the time can lead to the device sparking and catching fire. If an air fryer is faulty or doesn't undergo regular cleanings and basic maintenance, this helpful kitchen tool can become something incredibly dangerous, either catching fire from a build-up of grease or, in some cases, being so badly damaged as to actually melt. If an air fryer isn't given proper ventilation, the intense heat it gives off could not only damage the machine but your kitchen as well. Certain foods should also be avoided to prevent any damage to the basket
The very fickle nature of an air fryer means that, when a recall or alert is put out, it's incredibly important to inspect your air fryer and ensure it is still perfectly safe to use. This is the case for over two million Cosori-brand air fryers, which are now the targets of a mass recall regarding an uptick in fires, injuries, and other incidents regarding these devices.
A possible defect is the reason behind the mass recall
Cosori has recently announced that a recall of over two million of its air fryers is underway in the countries of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Five models of air fryers, such as the 3.7 Quart fryer to the Smart 5.8 Quart fryer, are the targets of the recall, following the discovery of an electrical defect. Cosori reports that this defect involves the closed-end crimp connectors (which establish electrical connections between wires) can overheat and catch fire (although Cosori says that this is under "extremely rare circumstances.") Cosori also lists the serial numbers of the affected models, which can be usually be found at the bottom of the device. If your air fryer's serial number matches any of the recalled numbers, Cosori recommends sending the product back and receiving a replacement model for free.
Now, is this any cause for panic or for you to be afraid of your air fryer? Not at all. So long as you treat your air fryer carefully and use common sense, you'll be very unlikely to suffer any injury when using an air fryer for any reason. It always pays, however, to be safety-conscious.